OVE STAVKE MESIJEVOG NOVOG UGOVORA ĆE MNOGE ŠOKIRATI! Argentinac će u Americi zaraditi BOGATSTVO - novac stiže sa svih strana!

🚨😳 Included in Lionel Messi's deal with Inter Miami: ➡️ Percentage on subscriptions to the MLS Season Pass from APPLE TV, paid directly by APPLE ➡️ Percentage of Inter Miami shirt sales, paid directly by Adidas ➡️ Possibility of acquiring an MLS franchise at the end of his… pic.twitter.com/liWC0wgDt8