BUUUM - NAJVEĆA TRANSFER BOMBA OVOG LETA: Mbape prelazi u Real Madrid u transferu vrednom nestvarnih 250.000.000 EVRA!

🚨💣 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Kylian Mbappé is set to LEAVE PSG! 🇫🇷👋 The Frenchman is expected to join Real Madrid. 🇪🇸 The Emir of Qatar and Florentino Perez have reportedly agreed a transfer of €200m + €50m bonus. 🤝👀 (Source: @psgcommunity_ ) pic.twitter.com/WlTJZrQBH6