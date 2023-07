SERGEJ DEFINITIVNO IDE U SAUDIJSKU ARABIJU: Predsednik Lacija pristao na 40 miliona evra

Sergej Milinković-Savić to Al Hilal, here we go! Documents in place between Al Hilal and Lazio for €40m deal 🚨🔵🇸🇦 Serbian midfielder to sign three year contract and join Saudi league side with Rúben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly. ⚠️ Contract signing and medical still pending. pic.twitter.com/GRG78Z54e8