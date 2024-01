BARBI VOLI FULAM! Kada ona dođe na "Krejven Kotidž" muškarci OSTAJU BEZ DAHA: Nekada zdušno bodrila Mitra, sada njegove naslednike

Barbie fever has hit Fulham as they unveil their new pink away kit for the 2023/24 season 👀🩷 Barbie star Margot Robbie also happens to be a huge Fulham fan, mainly due to her husband Tom Ackerley having a strong affection for the club ⚪️🤩 Harry Wilson has even gone for the… pic.twitter.com/agm1IAJkTw