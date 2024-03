TRENER PSŽ-A ŠOKIRAO IZJAVOM! I to dok čitava planeta čeka TRANSFER DECENIJE - odlazak Mbapea u Real: Zamislite da se predomisli!

🚨 Luis Enrique: “Last Classique tonight for Mbappé? Who said that?”. “I keep my hope about Mbappé staying at PSG. He hasn't announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no?”. “Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG... why not?”, told Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/VTu9ZwlAN5