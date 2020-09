BOBI SE REČIMA KOJE CEPAJU SRCE OPROSTIO OD BAKE BINE: Znam da te Bog želi blizu sebe jer si bila anđeo na zemlji (FOTO)

My Grandmother Bina is the rock of my family. An incredible woman that loved and gave so much to my family. This has been one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to accept…I know why God wanted you close to Him because you were an Angel here on earth. I am so blessed to have you in my life. Bina you are my inspiration as you’ve taught me what it means to have a purpose in this world…and understand love, friendship, and to how to leave a POSITIVE impact on other lives. Your gift was all the little things you did which I will remember forever. You made everyone around you feel so important and full of life with your laugh, stories, and smile. Forever in my heart. Miss you. Love you. -Boban ❤️❤️❤️ #mojalegenda #binče

