🇬🇷💣Panathinaikos offered a 3-year deal to Facundo Campazzo. He would earn €2.5 million per season, according to @gkouvaris and @gazzetta_gr. #paobc #panathinaikos #euroleague #basketball #realmadrid #abaliga #abaleague @kkcrvenazvezda pic.twitter.com/3I3zyVAbJw