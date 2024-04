ODLUKA ŠUMAHEROVE PORODICE ŠOKIRALA PLANETU: Lične stvari slavnog vozača stavili na PRODAJU! Rešili da zarade MILIONE!

🏎️ It's been 30 years since Michael Schumacher's first World Driver's Championship in 1994. Auction house @ChristiesInc will be auctioning select watches from his private collection, including an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak gifted by Jean Todt and the F.P. Journe Vagabondage I. pic.twitter.com/6ZSeZ5U3D3