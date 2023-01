He just always finds a way! @DjokerNole 🇷🇸 looked to be in control, then he was on the back foot, but he closes out the first with a massive break of serve. He leads 7-5 after one.@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/n1aj56WeyV