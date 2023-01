ĐOKOVIĆ JE UŠAO U ISTORIJU AUSTRALIJAN OPENA! Novak je SRUŠIO REKORD LEGENDE, a u finalu može da napravi još veću stvar!

27 IN A ROW-KOVIC❗ 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole has set a new record for longest men's winning streak at the Australian Open in the Open Era with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 semifinal victory over American Tommy Paul. 💥 Djokovic is now one win away from his 10th #AusOpen and 22nd Grand Slam title. 👀