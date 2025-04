seems this is very common in Belgrade, private vehicles acting as taxis, did not know when I arrived here, someone acting as taxi driver approached me, thought he was and went along with him(should have resisted when I saw the non taxi number car but was too hesitant), hopped in, I asked what’s the charge, he replied it’s per meter, but there was no meter, I went till Hyatt Residency and he calculated fare looking at his google map(probably multiplied distance with some random number) and charged me 80€!!!! I took hotel taxi while returning and they had proper meter and was charged around 20€!