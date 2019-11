SRBIN TESLA MU JE JEDINI UZOR: Lorens (9) za mesec dana završava fakultet, a želi da pravi veštačke organe! (VIDEO)

How Was Your First School Day? SWIPE➡️ Instead Of Going Back To School 2Day, I Went To Pick Up My Tesla!! No School For Me, SU**ERS!!😝😝 Always Was A Tesla Fan!!! ❤️ #laurentsimons #nikolatesla #tesla #gogreen #back2school #fun

A post shared by Laurent Simons (@laurent_simons) on Sep 2, 2019 at 10:50am PDT