VELIKI USPEH ZLATNIH DEVOJAKA IZ MATEMATIČKE GIMNAZIJE: Razbile na evropskoj olimpijadi usred korone i uzele 4 medalje!

The thresholds for the medals are just announced!! 🥉 Bronze medal: 11 points or more 🥈 Silver medal: 18 points or more 🥇 Gold medal: 26 points or more Congratulations to everyone!😍🎉 — · — If you won a gold medal, please send us a picture of yourself: we will use it for the EGMO 2020 compilation video coming out later this week!📸 See the forum for details, deadline to send the picture is Thursday, April 23. — · — #egmo #egmo2020 #virtualegmo #medals #results #mathematicalolympiad #congratulations #gold #silver #bronze #girlsinmath #mathematics

A post shared by EGMO2020 (@egmo2020) on Apr 21, 2020 at 7:39am PDT