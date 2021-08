SEĆATE SE DEČAKA SA TRAKTORA?! MSP OBJAVIO POTRESNE SCENE NAJTUŽNIJE KOLONE!: Srbija nikada neće dozvoliti novu Oluju! (VIDEO)

2/3 The tragic outcome of this ethnic cleansing that legally went unpunished: - 1852 #Serbs dead or still missing - over 220,000 Serbs was forced to exile - No of Serbs in Croatia reduced to a third of the pre-war figure, from 12.2% in 1991. to 4.36 in 2011. pic.twitter.com/BerWpCPbvS