(FOTO) Njene RASKOŠNE OBLINE i PRELEPO LICE osvajaju muškarce širom sveta, ali nismo sigurni da joj pristaje i KUPAĆI KOSTIM 2 BROJA MANJI!

Thank you @nobushoreditch for the Best room service ever🥢🥟🍤 this legend of a bed and for having me stay at your stunning hotel so I could attend the @britishfashioncouncil awards.🙏💫🌟✨⭐️ Loved our sleepover @hannahshetler and getting to see my love @nalintha_lala miss you both already and love you loads😘 Going to post a proper pic in this @riverisland dress asap😬❤️ Hair by @john_hilliard_hair using @kerastase_official

A post shared by i s k r a (@iskra) on Dec 5, 2017 at 1:15am PST