OBRVE SU PONOVO U CENTRU PAŽNJE: Instagram pokrenuo novi trend

regram @taylorbaker_makeup This is not as good quality as the first but I think it looks so much better ???? Inspired by @alexalink . Details - @anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrow "Medium Brown" set with clear brow gel. @morphebrushes 35P palette. @lorealmakeup Telescopic mascara. @elfcosmetics baked highlighter "Moonlight Pearls".

A post shared by Rocsana Zima (@rocsanarocsanarocsana) on May 9, 2017 at 1:01am PDT