PARTIZAN U "ODABRANOM" DRUŠTVU! Crno-beli rame uz rame sa klubovima iz Andore, Gibraltara, Litvanije, s Farskih Ostrva...

Teams suffering triple elimination in 3 consecutive ties (CL-Q2, EL-Q3, ECL-PO) and missing out on European football in the autumn completely: Partizan 🇷🇸 UE Santa Coloma 🇦🇩 Panevežys 🇱🇹 KI Klaksvik 🇫🇴 Lincoln Red Imps 🇬🇮