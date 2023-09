KOGA NEMA BEZ NJEGA SE MOŽE! Direktor lige Milija Vojinović o nedolasku Crvene zvezde na Superkup ABA: Odgovornost je na klubu

The #ABASuperCup is back after a couple of years! Let's take a look into the competition's history. Here are the competition winners so far: 2017 (Bar)➡️ Cedevita 2018 (Laktaši)➡️ Crvena zvezda Meridianbet 2019 (Zagreb) ➡️ Partizan Mozzart Bet How about this year in Podgorica? pic.twitter.com/p0oUObSwAA