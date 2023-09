BROJKE SU NEUMOLJIVE - JOŠ JEDAN DOKAZ DA NADAL LAŽE! Rafin "ALIBI" zašto je ispod Đokovića razotkriva frustriranost Španca!

The biggest lie in tennis is that Nadal played way fewer events than Djokovic due to injury. Slams played: 🇷🇸Djokovic: 72 (won 24) 🇪🇸Nadal: 67 (won 22) Masters played: 🇷🇸Djokovic: 126 (won 39) 🇪🇸Nadal: 128 (won 36) ATP Finals played: 🇷🇸Djokovic: 15 (won 6) 🇪🇸Nadal: 11 (won… pic.twitter.com/6HEXWTrNOp