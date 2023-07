KATARINA (15) NESTALA U ČIKAGU: Svaki trag joj se izgubio pre 16 dana (VIDEO)

#MISSING! 15-year-old Katarina Stambolic was last seen on July 10, 2023. She may be in the Oak Lawn or #Chicago, IL area. Please call 1-800-843-5678 or @VOPpolice at 1-708-386-3800 if you have information. @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago @WGNNews @cbschicago @fox32news pic.twitter.com/EM2PzW87wN