SMRŠALA JE 70 KILOGRAMA: Svaki dan je radila ove 3 stvari, i sada joj je svet klanja!

On the run all day, gym, work, store, blizzard.. ❄️🌀🌬️Wait.. What...!?😣 I am happy I didn't lose too much muscle between the flu and having surgery. Can't afford to lose the little I have 😉Still keeping it light for a couple weeks, hit shoulder and back today with a little tricep and cardio. Stay safe if you are in the path of the storm! ❤️

A post shared by Emily Puglielli (@ejrashaw) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT