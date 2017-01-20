OVAKO TVITER SLAVI TRAMPOVU INAUGURACIJU: Ovo je veliki dan za Ameriku!Planeta 4
Evo kako korisnici Tvitera čekaju Trampovu inauguraciju:
">January 20, 2017
Such a historical day. Enjoy @SladeSwan @AHSschaefer @AndoverHighScho #Inauguration #Trump45 #ahstrojanfam pic.twitter.com/ZgqkB3KLSi— Shelli Swan (@ShelliPSwan)
">January 20, 2017
#Trump45 #inauguration So ready to #MAGA pic.twitter.com/vX3DNbFjNf— trish mozdzierz (@tmozdzierz)
">January 20, 2017
"The age of fake bullshit is over, the return of man is here. Get ready cause it's gonna run your ass over" -Alex Jones#Inauguration #MAGA pic.twitter.com/jhWZdVJH8t— Dylan of the North (@rocknroll_2)
">January 20, 2017
It may be cold and rainy, but D.C. is packed! The #Inauguration ceremony starts at 11:30 am ET- make sure to tune in & watch! pic.twitter.com/WmkZaNt3wp— Indiana GOP (@indgop)
">January 20, 2017
#Inauguration #MAGA pic.twitter.com/S2bCLIO7pJ— Harun Yahya (@harun_yahya)
">January 20, 2017
Regardless of who you support, support the peaceful transition of power. #INAUGURATION pic.twitter.com/3myoaGw5Vu— Cliff Maloney Jr. (@LibertyCliff)
">January 20, 2017
Today is the day. #inauguration #godblessamerica #unitedwestand #onenationundergod #donaldtrump https://t.co/w07l0BM1TX— Cortney (@cortneylowens)
">January 20, 2017
#Inauguration 2017 pic.twitter.com/Te3Fq9srAW— Susan Orefice (@sorefice)
— Bikers 4 Liberty (@Bikers4Liberty)">January 18, 2017
">January 20, 2017
David stemte Trump (men Obama de sidste 2x). Andrea stemte Clinton. I dag fejrer de demokratiet. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/gyAuiJS53z— Jakob Nielsen (@jakobnielsen)
">January 20, 2017
#Inauguration #MAGA #HappyDay #POTUTrump pic.twitter.com/HS8x9RSYXB— ThinkingLatina (@thinkinglatina)
">January 20, 2017
Happy Inauguration Day @realDonaldTrump !! p> — nif (@panekakes)
">January 20, 2017
Congratulations to the United States of America for the successful inauguration of the 45th US President Donald Trump. God bless America.— nkwocha steve (@SteveNkwocha)
">January 20, 2017
IT'S FINALLY HERE! Inauguration Day Schedule https://t.co/bP93mNPIR3— MichaelB (@KealaKaa)
