Prikaži najnovije vesti
Donald Tramp, porodica, deca, kampanja, uspon, foto Reuters, Amerika, osvajanje,
Ceremonija

OVAKO TVITER SLAVI TRAMPOVU INAUGURACIJU: Ovo je veliki dan za Ameriku!

Planeta 4

Evo kako korisnici Tvitera čekaju Trampovu inauguraciju:

">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 18, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017

">January 20, 2017 ">January 20, 2017

Pratite KURIR na VIBERU: http://chats.viber.com/kurir