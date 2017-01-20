OVAKO TVITER SLAVI TRAMPOVU INAUGURACIJU: Ovo je veliki dan za Ameriku!

"The age of fake bullshit is over, the return of man is here. Get ready cause it's gonna run your ass over" -Alex Jones#Inauguration #MAGA pic.twitter.com/jhWZdVJH8t — Dylan of the North (@rocknroll_2)

It may be cold and rainy, but D.C. is packed! The #Inauguration ceremony starts at 11:30 am ET- make sure to tune in & watch! pic.twitter.com/WmkZaNt3wp — Indiana GOP (@indgop)

Regardless of who you support, support the peaceful transition of power. #INAUGURATION pic.twitter.com/3myoaGw5Vu — Cliff Maloney Jr. (@LibertyCliff)

— Bikers 4 Liberty (@Bikers4Liberty)

David stemte Trump (men Obama de sidste 2x). Andrea stemte Clinton. I dag fejrer de demokratiet. #inauguration pic.twitter.com/gyAuiJS53z — Jakob Nielsen (@jakobnielsen)

Happy Inauguration Day @realDonaldTrump !! p> — nif (@panekakes)

Congratulations to the United States of America for the successful inauguration of the 45th US President Donald Trump. God bless America. — nkwocha steve (@SteveNkwocha)

IT'S FINALLY HERE! Inauguration Day Schedule https://t.co/bP93mNPIR3 — MichaelB (@KealaKaa)

">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 18, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017">January 20, 2017

http://chats.viber.com/kurir