(VIDEO, FOTO) ONA JE NAJSTARIJA INSTRUKTORKA JOGE: Ima 99 godina i inspirativne savete za vas!

We had three different wines at Mariposa paired with the food. It was very well done. #goodwine @mariposa_sedona #sedona #arizona #goodfood @terrik_tv @iampowerliving @sedonayogafestival #heathertitus

A post shared by Tao Porchon-Lynch (@taoporchonlynch) on Feb 19, 2018 at 7:48pm PST