DEJAN SAVIĆEVIĆ FOR KURIR: 'If Piksi and Serbia get right strategy for World Cup, they could achieve biggest success in history'

'If Serbia and Dragan Stojković get the right strategy for the World Cup, they could achieve the biggest success in history,' says the famous Dejo

Dejan Savićević, a legend of Serbia's football, a man who has left an indelible mark in Belgrade playing for Red Star FC and the former national team, has offered his strong support for the Serbian national team line-up and Dragan Stojković.

The famous Genius hopes that the Eagles turn out to be the greatest surprise at the Qatar World Cup, adding that to achieve that, they need to have their feet firmly on the ground and go to the world's biggest football competition without euphoria.

foto: Starsport©

How do you comment on the success of the Serbian national team, headed by Dragan Stojković?

"Piksi notched up a great success when Serbia qualified directly for the WC. Now he has a calm period ahead and can line up the team. The media shouldn't get too euphoric, because whenever we'd go to a great competition in that sort of mood, we'd take a beating. We should have hopes and expectations, but we shouldn't report that Serbia is going there as a favourite. Serbia should pass the group stage, and then take it match by match; we really shouldn't already picture them in the semi-final and final. Why this is being blown all out of proportion, I do not know. Perhaps it's because of the readers who like it. But my advice is – the less euphoria, the better it is for the Serbian national team," Dejan Savićević said to Kurir, adding:

"I wish for my friend Piksi not to give in to the World Cup euphoria. Serbia trounced Portugal and earned going to the WC . Piksi has the Nations League to get the strategy right for Qatar and then achieve the biggest success in the history of Serbian football there."

foto: Profimedia

What do you make of Serbia's national team from the standpoint of a player?

"Serbia has a good national team! Expectations should be high. But with both feet on the ground, without any pipe dreams! Serbia has strikers, such as Aleksandar Mitrović and Dušan Vlahović, and midfielders Sergej Milinković-Savić and Dušan Tadić, any many other good players. It just takes patience."

What is your opinion of Sergej, who Piksi has a lot of praise for?

"It would be great if he could transfer to Juventus FC. Playing for Lazio, he has shown he has many qualities – he is calm, has a good technique, he's good at restarts and can organize the gameplay. He is all-round midfielder. Moreover, he is a player who scores."

Is there any similarity between the current generation of Serbian players and yours and Piksi's?

"It's not possible to compare the current generation with mine. It's a different time, and each generation has its own specificities and its own idols. Comparing them just doesn’t work. I like Sergej and Tadić a lot. Why? Because they're midfielders, similar to Piksi and myself. You in Serbia should expect the most from them."

What is your take on AC Milan?

"I think they've won the title! If they don't win it, then… After so much uncertainty over the course of the entire season, and losing a number of matches. The way they played in this season was just out of this world. I hope they won't miss the opportunity to at least get a draw over the weekend and take the title they've been waiting for for 11 years."

foto: Profimedia

What is your take on Red Star?

"Red Star has dominated over the Serbian football in recent years. I can see there have been lots of complaints coming from the other side. When Red Star is first, the guys at Partizan FC cry! And the other way around. In my humble opinion – it's a sad state of affairs. When Red Star is first, then Partizan makes accusations. And the other way around. And the other clubs, like Vojvodina and Čukarički, can never be champions. Why is that? Because of them! Dinamo FC dominates in Croatia, but then Rijeka, Hajduk, Osijek show up… In the Serbian football, it's a tragedy if Red Star or Partizan aren't first. That's a mistake. Once I jokingly said that if FC Bayern were to come to Serbia, it couldn't be first."

How do you comment on the successes in the Europa League?

"Red Star has had great successes in Europe. It has a good team, and I hope it will stay that way. Will it get into the Champions League? It all depends on the draw! I don't follow closely all that's been going on in the UEFA. If the Russians aren't there, it will be easier, and I hope that Red Star will again manage to get into the Champions League."

Are there talented players in Montenegro for Red Star and Partizan?

"Oh yes, there are. There are a number of players. I think both teams' scouting is on that," Savićević said, smiling.

foto: Satrsport

Piksi's nomination Sixth Red Star's star Dragan Stojković Piksi first talked publicly about wanting to nominate Dejan Savićević as the sixth Red Star's star when he was the club's president. His reasons included the fact that Dejo had been the leader of the golden generation that won the European Cup and the world crown. Piksi submitted his nomination to the club's Board of Directors and the Assembly, but Savićević refused, even though Stojković tried hard to convince him. "Let's not talk about that. Piksi said it all," Dejan Savićević said modestly and briefly.

foto: Starsport©

The Champions League final 'No one is as lucky as Real Madrid' The Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Liverpool. What is your prediction? "If there's been a lucky football club, then it has to be Real! It'd be too much for them to be lucky in the final as well. I think Liverpool has a much stronger line-up, especially in the defence. Real has a second-rate defensive backline, and you could see that against Paris Saint-Germain FC, Chelsea, and Manchester City. If it hadn't been for the referees, when no foul over Donnarumma was signalled, they wouldn't have gotten this far. That's football for you," Savićević concluded.

foto: EPA/Rodrigo Jimenez

(Aleksandar Radonić)