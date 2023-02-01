EURACTIV.RS PORTAL LAUNCHES: Minister Miščević first to be interviewed for new website specializing in EU

As an exclusive partner of the EURACTIV network for Serbia, the biggest regional media company, Adria Media Group, has launched a new website - euractiv.rs . This portal, specializing in European Union-related issues, is the most relevant destination for our citizens to get more information regarding Serbia’s European path.

Tanja Miščević, Minister of European Integration in the Government of Serbia, was the first person to be interviewed by the new portal, welcoming its launch: “The good news in the Serbian media sphere is the return of the Euractiv portal, which is fully dedicated to EU developments. The citizens of Serbia, but also those in the region who understand our language, will have an opportunity to get information about all EU policies, the most important global political developments as they relate to European Integration, as well as the impact of these policies on all social domains in the member states, candidate states, and potential candidates for EU membership,” the Minister said, expressing her belief that the broad range of media content in Serbia will offer the readers another important point of view regarding our accession to the European Union. As the Minister pointed out, it is very important, among other things, that our citizens get accurate and clear information relating to why we align with the EU standards and what that means in our everyday lives. The entire interview is available on the euractiv.rs website.

The EURACTIV Serbia Editorial Team was established as part of Mondo and is headed by Mondo’s Editor-in-Chief, Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac. According to her, the euractiv.rs web portal will provide the most important EU news, information, and analyses that are relevant to Serbia and the region, and will make it possible that the news from Serbia and the entire region is heard in the EU. “We will be reporting objectively, be relevant, and ask questions and provide answers. Our mission is to deepen the debates, both within and outside of institutions, in a factual, constructive, and transparent manner," Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac said in a statement.

On this occasion, the EURACTIV headquarters in Brussels sent the following message: “EURACTIV would like to welcome the new partners in Serbia, who we believe will allow us to improve the exchange of relevant information between Brussels and Serbia. We look forward to constructive collaboration, especially bearing in mind the long-standing process of Serbia’s accession to the European Union and the policy changes this includes.”