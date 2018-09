What?? You think you can beat me?!! Guess Again Boysss😝⚽️Always wearing my Game Face apparently...with the awkward hand😂😂😂 Shot by @gefrom @gefromproductions for the new @womenofsoccer calendar coming soon💜💜 👙 @forever21 #SoccerBuiltThisBody #EmbraceYourCurves #futbol #strong #soccer #fitness #womenofsoccer #sports

A post shared by Lauren Sesselmann (@lsesselmann) on Aug 6, 2018 at 1:28pm PDT