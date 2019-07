JUTARNJA BOMBA NA MARAKANI: Degenek ponovo u Crvenoj zvezdi!

I would personally like to thank @alhilal.f.c for the opportunity to represent one of the biggest clubs in Asia. Also I would like to wish the players and coaches all the best for the new season and may you win a lot of trophies. Hope to meet again in the future ⚽️ also to the fans thank you for welcoming me and making me feel the power of the Al Hilal fans. Keep strong and support the team.

