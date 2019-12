SKINUO REKORD STAR 51. GODINU! Džejdon Sančo već sad ima sezonu za pamćenje u Borusiji Dortmund

Jadon Sancho continues his amazing form. His last seven games for @BVB: v Paderborn ⚽️🅰️ v Barcelona ⚽️ v Hertha ⚽️ v Fortuna ⚽️⚽️🅰️ v Slavia ⚽️🅰️ v Mainz ⚽️🅰️ v Leipzig ⚽️🅰️ 19 years of age. 7 games, 8 goals & 5 assists. Insane. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t7WrwAytAW