U KAKVU SE ZVER PRETVORIO DŽO HART, TO NIJE NORMALNO: Čuveni golman traži novi klub i pumpa mišiće za sve pare

All I can do at this moment is push the guy in the mirror .... “You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are no limits.” Shout out to @selfieguideshaz for the amazing imagery 💪

A post shared by Joe Hart (@joehartofficial) on Aug 4, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT