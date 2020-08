GDE JE NESTALA LJUBAVNICA DEJVIDA BEKAMA: Viktoriji je od života napravila PAKAO, a OVE REČI joj nikada neće zaboraviti

Quick cuddle with Mosca before I leave to compete in my first Cross Country Ski Race! Fingers crossed 🤞🏼 I won’t come in last! 😂 Wishing you all a lovely weekend ❤️ 🔸 #lovemydogs #hateleavingthem #couldcuddlethemallday

A post shared by Rebecca Loos (@rebecca.loos) on Jan 31, 2020 at 4:24am PST