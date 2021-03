IRCI ODABRALI TIM ZA PIKSIJEV DEBI: Sa ovim timom napadaju Srbiju

Squad announced for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers 29-player squad named for the three matches with first senior call-up for Gavin Bazunu 👏 24/03 | 🇷🇸 v 🇮🇪 27/03 | 🇮🇪 v 🇱🇺 30/03 | 🇶🇦 v 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JMJN0VNsGo