KRISTIJANO RONALDO JE REKORD MAŠINA: Protiv Mađara su pala četiri!

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo set 4️⃣ new records vs Hungary.. ✅ First player to play at 5 EUROS ✅ First player to score 10 European Championship goals ✅ First player score 11 European Championships goals ✅ Most games won in European Championships (12) GOAT!#EURO2020 #HUNPOR pic.twitter.com/oDbW6ZaWZH