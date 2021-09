KAO DA MI JE 12, A NE 58! Murinjo kakvog nismo videli, trčao kao malo dete, a jedan Srbin mu umalo uništio proslavu VIDEO

José Mourinho celebrating after a 92nd minute winner from El Shaarawy… on his 1000th game as professional manager. 🔴🇵🇹 #Mourinho 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ games 6️⃣3️⃣9️⃣🥇wins 2️⃣5️⃣🏆 trophiespic.twitter.com/ZQFTUKosEJ