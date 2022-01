PRVE FOTOGRAFIJE VLAHOVIĆA U DRESU JUVENTUSA: Euforija u Torinu, cela Evropa čeka predstavljanje srpskog golgetera! FOTO

Dusan Vlahović to Juventus, done deal and here we go! Total agreement with player, agents and Fiorentina. €75m fee add ons included. €7m net salary per season. ⭐️⚪️⚫️ #Vlahovic Vlahović will undergo medical tests in Turin and sign his long-term contract soon. Deal completed. pic.twitter.com/6JYaKTxZSG