SRBIJA IMA DVA IGRAČA U IDEALNOM TIMU LIGE EVROPE: Ogromno priznanje za Mirka Ivanića! Tu je i šampion Filip Kostić!

🌍 | Team of the Season As the 2021/22 #UEL campaign wrapped up with Eintracht Frankfurt lifting the trophy yesterday night, it's now time for our TOTS! 👇 Eight different sides are represented in our XI, while Galatasaray's centre-back Marcão is our highest-rated player. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0iB0QWcYFY