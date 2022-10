FUDBALSKI MONSTRUM! Čudesni Norvežanin ruši sve rekorde: Njegove brojke su NESTVARNE! Svet ovo nije video!

🏆RECORD BREAKER Erling Haaland becomes the 1st player in @premierleague history to score a hat-trick in 3 successive PL home games Quickest players to 3 PL hat-tricks E HAALAND 8️⃣ apps M Owen 4️⃣8️⃣ apps R Van Nistelrooy 5️⃣9️⃣ apps F Torres 6️⃣4️⃣ apps A Cole 6️⃣5️⃣ apps pic.twitter.com/3BT1vcagex