NA PRAGU SEDME DECENIJE JE I DALJE PROFESIONALAC: Najluđa priča! Najstariji fudbaler na svetu potpisao novi ugovor

📝 𝗗𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗗𝗢𝗡𝗘: Kazuyoshi Miura, the oldest professional footballer on the planet, has extended his contract at UD Oliveirense! 🇯🇵🇵🇹 The Japanese striker will be 57-years old when his contract ends. 🤯👴 (Source: @oliveirense_sad) pic.twitter.com/FmDousxLOi