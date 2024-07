"NISTE VI HRVATI, NEGO NIGERIJCI" Žestok SKANDAL na aerodromu: Reprezentativce Hrvatske ZATVORILI, pa im ZABRANILI ulazak u zemlju

𝗙𝗖 𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗦𝗕𝗨𝗥𝗚 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗜𝗘𝗗 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗥𝗬 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗦𝗔 At Johannesburg airport, Kristijan Jakic and Nediljko Labrovic were denied entry into South Africa. 🛫 The Croatian duo were falsely accused of being Nigerian. 🇭🇷🇳🇬❌https://t.co/WC7nDeVQiV