FURIJA IDE NA MUNDOBASKET: Španija overila kinesku vizu, Crna Gora blizu, Hrvatska će teško do Mundobasketa (VIDEO)

Close game in Montenegro 🇲🇪 as @TBF 🇹🇷 are up 38-37 at the half! YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS ONE❗️⤵️



📺 https://t.co/yB4gFvW05u

📲 https://t.co/6BBBf6oObD

📝 https://t.co/pBU9D7bidS @semiherden_9 pic.twitter.com/UHnpCfIca1