USVOJENA ĆERKA VLADA DIVCA PRISETILA SE NAJTEŽEG PERIODA U ŽIVOTU! Pre godinu i po dana doživela je tešku nesreću! Od tog momenta život joj se POTPUNO PROMENIO! (FOTO)

This post is a little different than the rest. #swipe and #read to find out why. ❤️ • • • It’s been a year and half since my life changed drastically. I am thankful to everyone who went through this with me. The people who surrounded me and filled my journey with positivity and laughter, who believed in me that I could make it this far and still know I’ll make it to be 100% again! Thank you to the people I knew I could count on all the way through. Thank you to the new people who have entered my life and filled it with positivity, lots of laughter and new memories I will cherish forever! 🥰This year has altered my life in a way I can’t explain, but I will try. In the first picture I had a smile and in the last one I ended with a smile too. Positivity really is key (I know it sounds like a cliché)! It’s what kept me motivated and it’s what keeps me going! To see all of you smiling with me is what makes it all worth it. I’m not at the finish line just yet, but I’m very happy and honored to have the people I do cheering me on. Thank you to all💓🍀

