DAO BOGATSTVO ZA JEDNU SLIČICU! Šta mislite, koliko košta? FOTO

Can't believe I'm posting this. After searching for literally 15 years, I was finally able to acquire the 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection All NBA Access Press Patches LeBron / MJ 1/1 card (often referred to as the MJ/LeBron dual logoman). It's quite amazing in person. Yes I wish it was autographed by both players, but it's still a legendary card from LeBron's rookie year also featuring the best player ever in Jordan, from the first Exquisite set, and with the first real introduction of the logoman concept, and it's a 1/1. I also acquired several other big cards from 03-04 Exquisite which I'll post soon. I don't really care about grade on rare cards like this, but happy it got an 8.5 from BGS. Keep on collecting. The cards you want will eventually turn up. #jordan #michaeljordan #lebron #lebronjames #lbj #nba #basketball #chicagobulls

