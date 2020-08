[Announcement of player contract🆕] ‥ San-En NeoPhoenix has signed a 2020-21 season player contract with Nenad Miljenovic 🇯🇵🤝🇷🇸 Nickname is "Shone" 👍 ‥ ▼Click here for detailshttps://t.co/IWT0eu3W8D#SanEnNEOPHOENIX #BLeague #NenadMiljenovic