ŠEK POGLEDAJ MALO BOLJE: O Nil iznervirao sve izjavom o Jokiću: Džoker nije moj MVP VIDEO

Not judging Jokic vs. Embiid right now, but re: "playing inside"... Jokic has shot 63.1% in the paint & 63% of his shots have come in the paint. Embiid: 56.2%, 52% Adjust for Embiid getting fouled a lot more, but Jokic isn't less of an interior player than Embiid. https://t.co/zX8j1bfCJi