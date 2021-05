LEBRONE, POKRIJ SE UŠIMA I ĆUTI! Jokić je uradio nešto što nije viđeno POLA VEKA, a onda Džejms kaže da ne zaslužuje MVP titulu!

Nikola Jokic this season: ✅ 1,898 PTS ✅ 780 REB ✅ 599 AST Jokic became just the third player in NBA history to finish a season ranked in the top five in total points (3rd), rebounds (5th), and assists (3rd), joining Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain (3x). pic.twitter.com/YR26ticwgE