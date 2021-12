AMERIKANCI U NEVERICI ZBOG NIKOLE JOKIĆA: Oborio rekord legendarnog Majkla Džordana, star 34 godine i najbolji je u istoriji!

Nikola Jokic has a 15.0 box plus/minus through 15 games this season. Best 15-game starts on record (min. 150 MIN)... 1. Jokic (15.0 in 2021-22) 2. Michael Jordan (12.7 in 1987-88) 2. Chris Paul (12.7 in 2016-17) 4. Luka Doncic (12.5 in 2019-20) 4. LeBron James (12.5 in 2011-12)