NIKOLU JOKIĆA DARIVAO MARKO ĐURIĆ: Ambasador Srbije u Americi poklonio srpsku zastavu najboljem košarkašu NBA lige!

Ahead of @nuggets & @WashWizards game tomorrow, I had the pleasure of meeting the 1st #Serbian player ever to become @NBA #MVP. His hometown Sombor and entire 🇷🇸are proud of him&his success, as he continues to be #inspiration for fellow players & all 🏀 fans back home&here in 🇺🇸! pic.twitter.com/ajwWo5eYP1