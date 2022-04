POKLONITE SE KRALJU KOŠARKE! Ovakve brojke SVET DO SADA NIJE VIDEO: Čudesnog Srbina 31 poen deli od istorije! NESTVARNA DOMINACIJA

Nikola Jokic: - 27.0/13.7/7.9 on 66.0% TS (most efficient season in NBA history, above 2015-16 Steph) - Leading NBA in triple doubles - First ever with 2000 PTS/1000 RBS/500 AST in a season - Only one T10 in PPG, RPG, APG - Highest PER & BPM ever - 47+ W w/o Jamal/MPJ MVP pic.twitter.com/sQVMztMIQC