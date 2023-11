VELIKI PEH ZA ZVEZDU PANATINAIKOSA: Ernangomez se povredio na treningu, mora na operaciju

🚨🇬🇷INJURY REPORT: Juancho Hernangomez suffered a fracture on his finger during Panathinaikos' practice. He will undergo a surgery tomorrow morning and he is expected to be out for two months.#Eurolega #Euroleague #Juancho #Hernangomez #Panathinaikos #Paobc pic.twitter.com/hsj5sDFu3E