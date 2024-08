POZNATI AMERIČKI KOŠARKAŠKI SUDIJA POTVRDIO: Srbija je pokradena protiv Amerike! VIDEO

How referees directly helped #TeamUSA to win and stole a victory from #TeamSerbia in four clear instances. See for yourself. 👇 1. Embiid traveling (2 pts) 2. LeBron traveling (2 pts) 3. Jokic's 4. foul was BEFORE KD shot (3 pts) 4. KD foot fault#usasrb #Olympics @fiba pic.twitter.com/OSgl7PA7PJ