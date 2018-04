(FOTO) PATNJA PRELEPE AMERIKANKE: Evo kroz kakav pakao je prošla čirlidersica, jer nije htela seks pre braka

On your knee's you pray, you breathe, you muster up what's left of your hope. There's gotta be more to this life than just to cope. • Moments like this... moments that you won't miss. • When tears are falling and the enemy is calling. The enemy won't stop calling. Calling... Calling out your mistakes and fears. Discouraging your purpose with worries of the upcoming years. • Insecurities unraveling, doubt rattling. You start believing the lies, seeing yourself through the enemy's eyes. Doing a double take at your reflection, seeing bites and bruises of deception. • Your hope in a tug of war at your most fatigued hour. You're exhausted from fighting to not give up and cower. • On your knee's you pray, you breathe, you muster up what's left of your hope. There's gotta be more to this life than just to cope. • A sense of disconnection fills you with questions. Do I give up or is this the beginning of my faith being tested. • I'm telling you, this spiritual war is by no accident. God made you for a reason and purpose, stay above the crashing waves and wicked current. • A special gift within you antagonizes fear inside the enemy. He see's the difference you can make in this world so he tries to belittle you- don't you see? He tricks you with a false hopeless future because he is a liar and abuser. • On your knee's you keep praying, you keep breathing, you muster up what's left of your hope. You are right...there is more to this life than just to cope. • Look up. Look up my love. Do you see it? Do you see the many moons in your darkness? They show you that it's not over, that you are more than this mess. You are meant for a purpose not just worldly success. You are becoming a masterpiece... trust God during this process. • Look up. Look up my love. I know your eyes are tear stained and I know your heart feels the deepest of pain, but trust me you don't need to hide nor feel ashamed. • Look up. Look up my love. With all your might, look up. ... This is what guides you. This is what's within you. It's the light. • No matter the over-time of the enemy in this fight, nothing can stop the plan of God for your life! • You... YOU are a bright light. -❤️❤️❤️

